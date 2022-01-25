Modi Govt’s New IAS Rules Is Another Tactic To Attack Opposition Govts

At the time of writing this, nine Chief Ministers have already opposed the Prime Minister’s proposal to amend Rule 6 of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Cadre Rules of 1954. More states are likely to join the chorus of protest, thereby triggering a fresh round of Centre-state bitterness. The Chief Minister of West Bengal was the first to fire her salvo on this issue and she termed the Centre’s move “draconian” and “against the foundations of our great federal polity and the basic structure of India’s Constitutional scheme”.

So, what exactly is the problem that has united so many states against two apparently innocuous proposals from the Centre, which are couched in heavy bureaucratese? It all began when the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) sent a letter to all states on 20 December 2021, proposing an amendment to govern the deputation of IAS officers from the states to the Centre. The amended rule would henceforth compel all states to send complete lists of IAS officers for Central deputation.