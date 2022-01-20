'More Draconian': WB CM Writes to PM on Proposed Changes in IAS Cadre Rules

Requesting the prime minister not to take any step that will irreparably damage the spirit of mutual accommodation between the Centre and the states, Banerjee said, "This is going to destroy the federal fabric and basic structure of our Constitution too. It is our Constitution that gives the states their powers and functions, and it is our Constitution that provides the framework and structure of the All-India Services as they exist. The swift unitary turn that the Central government has now proposed will strike at the root of the frame, which has existed and worked well since the inception of our democracy."



Expressing her concern that the all-pervasiveness of the Central government over the All-India Service officers will leave the states 'at the mercy of the Centre', the chief minister warned the prime minister that this kind of a move will surely be misused by the party in power at the Centre.



Banerjee also said that this would 'nullify India's Constitutional scheme in letter and spirit'.



Asking the Centre to reconsider its decision, else threatening to go for a greater movement, the chief minister said, "I would like to think that no government would like to be seen as implementing this change which reduces the so called 'steel frame' of India to an entity functioning in perpetual fear, pressure or intimidation, causing instability and uncertainty in administration and development process. Governments and political parties come and go, but to weaken this 'steel frame' so immeasurably does not bode well for us in the 75th year of our Republic."



"Every government, state or Central, depends on the proper, efficient, objective and fearless functioning of the bureaucracy and the proposed change would irreparably deliver a body blow in the solar plexus of this steel frame. Its adverse consequences would be endemic, permanent and irreversible. I beseech you to kindly withdraw the proposed amendments which will not only harm the country but will also lead to demolition of our democracy," Banerjee concluded.