National Unity Day: Can Modi Lay ‘Claim’ to Sardar Patel’s Legacy?

Today is an appropriate day to reflect on the legacy of a great man — one of India’s most respected founding fathers, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — whose co-optation by Narendra Modi and the BJP remains a breathtaking exercise in historical effrontery.

The process had already begun, lest we forget, when the then Chief Minister Modi moved aggressively to lay claim to the Patel legacy before the 2014 election. In his quest to garb himself in a more distinguished historical lineage than his party can lay claim to, Modi called on farmers across India to donate iron from their ploughs to construct a giant, nearly 600-foot statue of the Iron Man in his state, to become by far the tallest statue in the world, dwarfing the Statue of Liberty. (In the end it was less of a monument to the modest Gandhian it ostensibly honours, than an embodiment of the overweening ambitions of its builder — who had to get a Chinese foundry to cast it, for his ambitions exceeded India’s capacities.)