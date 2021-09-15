Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and the Curious Voodoo of Regional Parties

Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have so many things in common, you could call them political twins. Both are stormy petrels of opposition politics. Both are three-term Chief Ministers. Both have inflicted repeated body blows on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in campaigns that were aggressively led by the invincible Modi-Shah duo. In that sense, both now fancy their chances of emerging as the principal challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, not in absolute electoral numbers but as the first among equals in a united opposition cohort. There is, however, one critical difference between them.

Mamata Banerjee leads an ethnically cohesive Bengali-speaking regional party, while Arvind Kejriwal is the supreme leader of an ethnically diverse Hindi/English-speaking state party. This difference — regional vs state — is crucial for their ambitions. I shall address this dichotomy after a small detour of history.