The 1975 Emergency Retold in 180 Seconds

Vaqt ne kiya, kya haseen sitam...Tum rahe na tum, hum rahe na hum.

The good folks at All India Radio had some sense of timing, playing this song from Guru Dutt’s 1959 classic ‘Kagaz ke Phool’, right after the announcing that Indira and her son Sanjay Gandhi had lost the election from their respective constituencies.

This was in 1977.

The general election was delayed by a year, thanks to Prime Minister Indira extending the life of the Lok Sabha by a year. The Emergency allowed her to do just about anything without being questioned.