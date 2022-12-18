‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ Deepens BJP Rift in Rajasthan: A Yatra to Nowhere?

To put the Gehlot government in the dock through the Yatra and create a two-way communication with people, the BJP asked people to lodge written complaints about Congress governance and claims over 15 lakh complaints have been received.

Embarrassingly, however, it’s a complaint against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that is creating the biggest buzz. Lodged in Sirohi district, the complaint claims that Minister Shekhawat was involved in a Credit Cooperative Society scam in Jodhpur and asks the state and central governments to ensure that the crores siphoned by this society should be returned to the poor investors who got cheated.

Though complaints from the Yatra are kept confidential, strangely the complaint against the Union Minister got leaked and soon went viral on social media.

How it got leaked from the safe custody of the BJP organization is a key question nobody in the party is answering. Shekhawat and state Pesident Satish Poonia are RSS-backed leaders of nearly the same age and are seen as chief ministerial aspirants.