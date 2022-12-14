Raghuram Rajan Joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra; BJP Says No Surprise

Rajan is known as a strong critique of the current Bharatiya Janata Party government, who has frankly expressed his views on multiple occasions. In 2018, he had criticised the government's demonetisation decision. "The two successive shocks of demonetisation and the GST had a serious impact on growth in India. Growth has fallen off interestingly at a time when growth in the global economy has been peaking up,” he had said.

In August last year, while talking to The Quint, he had said, "Government risk being penny wise and pound foolish in critical areas like education, and end up creating a lost generation of children."

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Rajan joining the Bharat Jodo yatra was not surprising. He tweeted, "Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic…"