100 Days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Gained Self-Belief. Will It Gain Votes?

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 100 days on 16 December, covering about 2400 kilometers across eight states so far. It is presently in Eastern Rajasthan.

The fact that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and rest of the Yatris have marched as per schedule over the past 100 days bears testimony to their physical endurance as well as the efficiency of the Yatra's logistical team.

The Yatra is about 70 percent done. It is scheduled to complete around end January in Srinagar.

During the Yatra, a number of key developments also took place within the Congress - the fiasco in Rajasthan during the presidential election, the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the first non-Gandhi president in 25 years, the Congress' victory in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and defeat in Gujarat, besides a number of bypoll and civic poll results.