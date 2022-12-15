Bharat Jodo Yatra Rajasthan Lap Crucial For Sachin Pilot's Fortunes in Congress

On 14 December, visuals of former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan joining Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra went viral. Walking along with Gandhi and Rajan was former Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot, who has been with the Yatra throughout its route in Rajasthan.

The Yatra is presently passing through Eastern Rajasthan's Dausa district, which is Pilot's main area of influence in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan lap is crucial for Sachin Pilot, at a time when he's trying to figure out his fortunes both within the state Congress as well as the party's national scheme of things.

There are four aspects to this.