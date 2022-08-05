India’s NSE Listing Saga: Punish People, Not Institutions

While there are many stories to tell, I will fasten on to a sure-shot winner, a real thoroughbred. But it’s a crown jewel that we have cruelly hidden in plain sight – in fact, we are doing all we can to smother its glory under a shroud of mistakes that are long past and have been completely corrected. Yet, we are keeping its exciting future shackled and imprisoned to a fleeting past, as if three decades of stellar achievements have been totally obliterated by a few years of a few people’s alleged misdemeanours. Yes, you have perhaps guessed it by now. I am talking about the National Stock Exchange of India, the much-pilloried NSE.

For the naysayers, let me give just a few objective data points:

It’s the largest derivate exchange globally, bigger than NYSE, Nasdaq, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai

At about $3 trillion, it’s the ninth-largest by the market value of listed companies. Just imagine the blue skies it could soar to, since barely 5% of India’s GDP is captured on NSE, as opposed to over 50% in the US. So, as India’s economy expands and formalises, NSE could grow tenfold in value!

It’s prodigiously profitable. It operates at over 75% margins, with profits compounding at over 50% for two previous years. It’s given a dividend of Rs 42/share. It commands 90% market share, and over Rs 2 trillion, or $25 billion, of market cap

It’s a world-beater in digital technology, a pioneer of dematerialised transactions, with perhaps the shortest and most secure trade settlement cycle on earth

I can go on and on, but the point should be irrefutably clear – in NSE, India has created an institution that has led the world in innovation. Unfortunately, we can’t say that about too many homegrown champions. But when it comes to NSE, we cannot be challenged. We’ve got an astonishing winner here. Period.