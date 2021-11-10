Did India Gain From RBI’s COVID-19 Liquidity Bonanza?

A flood of liquidity by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Shaktikanta Das has been India’s principal instrument of fighting the war against COVID-19, with the economy majorly devastated in the wake of the most stringent economic lockdown imposed anywhere in the world. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman summed it up well. While unveiling the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package in May 2020 (10% of India’s GDP), she proudly asserted that 40% of the stimulus package (Rs 8 lakh crore) was in the form of liquidity measures taken by the RBI.

Governor Shaktikanta Das started pushing the liquidity accelerator right from the word go, beginning with his unscheduled address to the media on 27 March 2020.