India Is a ‘Bright Spot’ Amidst a Global Slowdown – But for How Long?

Fund managers are not sure whether to rejoice at the recent softening of crude prices, as the reason attributed to this decline is an impending global recession. Financial markets have been jittery over the last six months on account of rising crude prices, which triggered inflation that is fast going beyond central banks’ comfort. Now, they are tumbling down on account of an impending global recession.

Inflation is showing no signs of peaking out as price rise in the US has hit a four-decade high at 9.1%. Most central banks have turned hawkish – the Bank of Canada, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and the FED are expected to raise interest rates by 50 to 75 basis points in July. As of now, there are no signs of inflation cooling off, but recessionary fears have brought down commodity and metal prices sharply. The housing sector in Europe and the US is also cooling off. A global slowdown has already set in, and the probability of this turning into a recession is increasing every day.