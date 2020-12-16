Are Tech Platforms Doing Enough to Combat ‘Super Disinformers’?

On 2 December, Twitter labeled multiple tweets – including one by the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell Amit Malviya – which included an edited video clip from the ongoing farm law protests under its Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy.

At the time many wondered whether this marked the start of a more interventionist role by the platform in the Indian context or if this application was a one and done.

Since then, there have been at least two more instances of the application of this policy.