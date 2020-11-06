Trump Repeats ‘Will Win If Legal Votes Counted’ Remark Sans Proof

As the race for the White House moves closer, US President Donald Trump on Friday, 6 November, once again made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and alleged that that he will win the elections if “legal votes” were counted.

Without providing any evidence for the claim, Trump repeated what he had earlier said during his address on Thursday and wrote, “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST.”

Trump added that the observers were not allowed to do their jobs and the votes accepted during this period “must be determined to be illegal votes”.