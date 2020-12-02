Twitter Labels Malviya’s Post on Farmers’ Protest as ‘Manipulated’

Days after Bhatatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Head Amit Malviya posted an edited clip from the farmers’ protest, Twitter on Wednesday, 2 December, added a “manipulated media” label to it.

Malviya had quote tweeted a tweet posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and shared a ‘Propaganda vs Reality’ video claiming that the police didn’t even touch the farmer.

Gandhi had earlier on Saturday, 28 November, shared an image captured by a PTI photographer showing a security personnel purportedly about to hit a farmer with a baton at the Singhu border, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.