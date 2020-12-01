BJP’s Amit Malviya Uses Cropped Video to Discredit Farmer Protests

On Saturday, 28 November, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared an image captured by a PTI photographer showing a security personnel purportedly about to hit a farmer with a baton at the Singhu border, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya quote tweeted it and shared a ‘Propaganda vs Reality’ video claiming that the police didn’t even touch the farmer.

We found that the video shared by Malviya was a cropped version and the longer video of the same showed police personnel standing one after the other and the baton of the other cop almost touching the leg of the farmer.