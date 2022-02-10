UP Assembly Elections Begin, 60.17% Voter Turnout in Phase 1

The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh, held on Thursday, 10 February, saw a voter turnout of 60.17%.

Polling began at 7 am for 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP.

The 11 districts where the elections were held in this first phase are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.



As the curtains came down on the first phase, the Chief Electoral Officer addressed the press and said: