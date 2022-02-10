Polling Day: 7.93% Turnout Till 9 AM After Voting Kicks Off in Western UP

The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Thursday, 10 February, with 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP – going to the polls.

Voting will continue till 6 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

The 11 districts where the elections are being held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.