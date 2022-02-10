Polling Day: 7.93% Turnout Till 9 AM After Voting Kicks Off in Western UP
Catch live updates from the first day of polling in Uttar Pradesh here.
The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Thursday, 10 February, with 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP – going to the polls.
Voting will continue till 6 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
The 11 districts where the elections are being held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.
The UP state assembly polls are essentially a contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance
There are a total of 623 candidates contesting in the 58 constituencies in the first phase
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 53 seats out of 58, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each, and the RLD had won one seat.
In Photos: Polling Underway in UP Amid COVID Protocols
Some persons with disability cast their votes at the polling station in Ghaziabad district, the EC shared on Twitter.
7.93% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, Highest in Meerut & Baghpat
A total of 7.93 percent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.
As per the voter turnout percentage released by the Election Commission, the voter turnout for various regions is as follows:
Agra: 7.53%
Aligarh: 8.26%
Baghpat: 8.93%
Bulandshahr: 7.51%
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 8.33%
Ghaziabad: 7.37%
Hapur: 8.20%
Mathura: 8.30%
Meerut: 8.44%
Muzaffarnagar: 7.50%
Shamli: 7.70%
Voters' Sentiment in Western UP: Epicenter of Farmers' Protests & Muzaffarnagar Riots
West UP is where the Muzaffarnagar riots took place in 2013, creating a communal divide that has lasted years. But it is also the region that was the epicenter of the farmers' protest against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws in 2020-21.
Has the farmers' protest created solidarities across communities or does the communal divide between Jats and Muslims still stand? How are the various political parties, especially the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal negotiating the fluid communal equations in the region
We tried to explore this in our ground report from Muzaffarnagar in which we spoke at length to both Jat and Muslim farmers. Read it here.
