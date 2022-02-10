'If UP Becomes Like Kerala...': CM Vijayan Responds to Yogi Adityanath's Barb
"It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal," Adityanath had said.
Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Adityanath for his “would not take much time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal” barb, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, 10 February, tweeted:
"If UP turns into Kerala as Yogi Adityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want."
He also tweeted the same in Hindi.
Ahead of polling in the state, UP CM Adityanath had credited his government with “a lot of wonderful things” which he claimed “have happened in these five years under the double engine government.” Thereby he went out to attack other states and say:
“I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. You have seen it yourself. Beware! If you falter, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal.”
The state of Uttar Pradesh went to polls on Thursday. Polling is supposed to be carried out in seven phases, and the results will be announced on 10 March.
