'If UP Becomes Like Kerala...': CM Vijayan Responds to Yogi Adityanath's Barb

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Adityanath for his “would not take much time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal” barb, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, 10 February, tweeted:

"If UP turns into Kerala as Yogi Adityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want."