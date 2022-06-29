151 Prepaid Plan for Vodafone: Get Free Hotstar Subscription, Check Details

The new 151 prepaid plan offered by Vi allows users to enjoy free DisneyPlus Hotstar mobile subscription for 3 months. Through this plan, users can enjoy all the Disney + Hotstar shows that otherwise need a paid subscription. The Vi 151 prepaid plan 2022 offers around 8 GB data to its users with a validity of 30 days. The Vi 151 prepaid plan is really exciting to users but it does not offer unlimited calling and SMS services for which users have to switch to expensive packs.