151 Prepaid Plan for Vodafone: Get Free Hotstar Subscription, Check Details
Vodafone's 151 prepaid plan offers you a free Disney + Hotstar subscription for 3 months.
Exciting news for Vodafone (Vi) prepaid users. Vodafone has released a cheap and affordable plan of Rs 151 to its prepaid customers that offers a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar for a period of almost three months. Though this exciting 151 prepaid plan of Vodafone sounds interesting, it is not unlimited and does not include free calling and SMS service. Users who want unlimited free calling and SMS benefits have to go for higher value packs.
Exciting news for Vodafone 2G users. Vodafone is offering a cashback of Rs 100 to its 2G users who will switch to 4G handset. For details keep visiting vodafone.com.
Vodafone (Vi) 151 Prepaid Plan: Details
The new 151 prepaid plan offered by Vi allows users to enjoy free DisneyPlus Hotstar mobile subscription for 3 months. Through this plan, users can enjoy all the Disney + Hotstar shows that otherwise need a paid subscription. The Vi 151 prepaid plan 2022 offers around 8 GB data to its users with a validity of 30 days. The Vi 151 prepaid plan is really exciting to users but it does not offer unlimited calling and SMS services for which users have to switch to expensive packs.
There is an exciting plan of Rs 3,099 available for prepaid Vodafone customers. Through this plan users can have free 1 year Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription along with 1.5 GB data/day. The validity of this pack is 1 year.
Vi Prepaid Plans 2022: Free Disney + Hotstar Subscription
Besides Vi 151 Prepaid Plan, Vodafone offers many other plans that come up with a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar. Some of these plans along with benefits are:
Vi 399 Prepaid Plan: This plan includes unlimited calling, daily data of 2 GB, and 100 SMS daily for 28 days.
Vi 499 Prepaid Plan: The benefits of this plan to users are – daily 2 GB of data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for a period of 28 days.
Vi 601 Prepaid Plan: The benefits of this plan include 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and 3 GB data/day for a period of 28 days.
Vi 901 Prepaid Plan: 1 year free Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription, 3 GB data/day for a period of 70 days.
Vi 1066 Prepaid Plan:1 year free Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription along with 2 GB data/day for 84 days.
