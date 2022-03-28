DisneyPlus Hotstar Free Subscription: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Launch New Plans
Here are all the different telecom companies' recharge plans that offer free DisneyPlus Hotstar subscriptions.
As the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 has begun, telecom companies have introduced brand new recharge plans to woo cricket fans.
The recharge plans are not restricted to offering calling and data plans benefits only. They are also allowing free DisneyPlus Hotstar subscriptions to the users.
DisneyPlus Hotstar is one of the most popular streaming apps that is allowing Indian cricket fans to watch IPL 2022 live on their screens.
The various telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have launched recharge plans that also provide DisneyPlus Hotstar subscriptions.
DisneyPlus Hotstar mainly has three types of plans:
Premium Plan costs Rs 1,499 a year
Mobile Plan is Rs 499 a year
Super Plan is priced at Rs 899 a year
Now that we know the DisneyPlus Hotstar plans separately, it is important to know what benefits the different telecom companies are offering.
Let's take a look at the list of plans from popular telecom companies that provide free access to DisneyPlus Hotstar.
Airtel: Recharge Plan With Free DisneyPlus Hotstar Subscription
Users should know that Airtel is offering a one-year subscription to DisneyPlus Hotstar along with 3GB of data that is valid for 28 days.
The Airtel plan validity will expire after 28 days but the DisneyPlus Hotstar subscription will remain valid for a year.
Jio: Recharge Plan With Free DisneyPlus Hotstar Subscription
Jio is offering several plans that will provide the users access to DisneyPlus Hotstar for one year.
The first plan is priced at Rs 601, which offers a one-year subscription to DisneyPlus Hotstar along with 3GB of data. This plan also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.
The second Jio plan is priced at Rs 499 and it provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and a one-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
The third Jio plan is priced at Rs 1,066 and it provides a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS.
Recently, Jio announced two new plans, Rs 555 and Rs 2,999 plans that offer DisneyPlus Hotstar subscriptions for one year.
Vodafone Idea: Recharge Plan With Free DisneyPlus Hotstar Subscription
Vodafone Idea, also known as VI, offers two plans that are priced at Rs 601 and Rs 901 respectively.
The Rs 601 VI plan provides unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day and 3GB of data. It also offers a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 28 days.
The Rs 901 plan provides 3GB data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 70 days.
