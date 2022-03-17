Vi Gaming: Vodafone Idea Bets on Mobile Gaming To Help It Out of Financial Slump

Telecom provider Vi, or Vodafone Idea, announced on Monday that it was partnering up with gaming company Nazara Technologies to launch Vi Games on the Vi app.

The service will offer "gaming enthusiasts" more than 1200+ Android and HTML5 based mobile games across different genres.

"Through this deep-integrated association, Vi customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content including popular game titles from various franchises in India on its gaming platform – Vi Games," the company said.

This comes at a time when Vi is struggling with massive debt and a diminishing customer base. The company in January accepted a rescue deal to convert a part of its dues into equity for the Indian government, which now owns 35.8 percent of Vi.

Vi needs money, and it's hoping that a subscription based gaming service will give it a regular influx of just that. Here's how: