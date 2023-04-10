Google Pixel 7a Launch Date: Features, Specs, Price and Everything You Must Know
Google Pixel 7a is anticipated to be launched on 10 May during the Google I/O 2023 event.
According to several reports, the most awaited smartphone Google Pixel 7a is all set to launch at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, that is scheduled to be held on 10 May 2023. During the event, several products by Google will be unveiled and that may also include the Google Pixel 7a.
Whether the most anticipated affordable Google Pixel 7a will be launched on 10 May or not, there are already a myriad of rumours regarding its design, colour options, features, and specifications.
The following are some of the leaked details of Google Pixel 7a prior to its official launch date.
Google Pixel 7a: Design and Colour Options
According to leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a, it is likely that the device will arrive in three colour options including White, Grey, and Blue. The overall design of Google Pixel 7a may be similar to that of the predecessor Google Pixel 6a. However, unlike Google Pixel 6a, the new Google Pixel 7a is anticipated to come with a a metal frame.
Google Pixel 7a: Expected Features and Specifications
A 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate
Powered by the new Tensor G2 chip
8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage
64 megapixel Sony IMX787 primary camera and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. A 10.8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling
The device is expected to run on Android 13 OS out of the box
The handset may be packed with a 4410 mAh battery
Expected Price of Google Pixel 7a
If rumours are to be believed, the price of the upcoming smartphone Google Pixel 7a is Rs 34,990. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of Google Pixel 7a.
