Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specs, and Price

The most awaited smartphone Vivo T2 Series will be launched in India soon. The company will reveal two variants in the upcoming series including Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G.

According to an official teaser shared by the company, it is clear that the upcoming Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones will be different from their Chinese variants. For example, the Indian versions have a flat design, their camera Islands are different, and they do not protrude unlike the Chinese counterparts.

Lets us read about the Vivo T2 and T2x 5G launch date in India, Features, Specifications, and other important details.