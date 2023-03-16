Google Pixel Fold, 7a to be Launched Soon; Leaked Specs & Price Here
Google keeps bringing new smartphones in the market and people have loved its gadgets till now. As per the reports, Google is introducing two new smartphones in the market- the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a. These smartphones are expected to be launched in the global markets and the official launch dates will be confirmed soon along with the price.
According to a report, the Google Pixel Fold will begin to be sold in June 2023 and the global is expected in the summer. The smartphone will feature 256GB storage and be priced at around EUR 1,700.
The Pixel Fold will be available in two colors- Carbon and Porcelain colour variants and be accompanied by three coloured covers. The launch in India is yet to be confirmed.
The Google Pixel 7a is expected to arrive in a single 128GB storage variant in Europe with color options- Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colour. There may also be a fourth option called Jade. The mobile is expected to launch in May 2023 at a price of EUR 500 (approximately Rs 44,000). The Pixel 7a is also expected to be launched in India.
Google has announced its I/O event which is scheduled on 10 May but no more details have been shared about the product launches. It remains uncertain whether the official teaser will be released or the Pixel Fold will be unveiled at the event.
