Apple Event 2023 is just around the corner and interested buyers are excited to know all the latest details. One must keep a close eye on the latest announcements by Apple to know more about the upcoming event. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series during the event . Interested buyers are requested to go through the announcements about the Apple Event if they want to know about the launch of the iPhone 15.

As per the details available online, the iPhone 15 is usually available for preorder the Friday after the Apple Event. The device is delivered a week later to the ones to preorder it. As of now, all the interested people are requested to go through the announcements about the upcoming Apple Event 2023. You must stay alert to watch the live event.