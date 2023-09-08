Apple Event 2023 is just around the corner and interested buyers are excited to know all the latest details. One must keep a close eye on the latest announcements by Apple to know more about the upcoming event. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series during the event . Interested buyers are requested to go through the announcements about the Apple Event if they want to know about the launch of the iPhone 15.
As per the details available online, the iPhone 15 is usually available for preorder the Friday after the Apple Event. The device is delivered a week later to the ones to preorder it. As of now, all the interested people are requested to go through the announcements about the upcoming Apple Event 2023. You must stay alert to watch the live event.
Here is everything you should know about the Apple Event 2023 if you want to watch the live streaming in India. Keep an eye on the official website of Apple to track the latest announcements about the event.
When is the Apple Event 2023 scheduled to take place?
As per the latest details announced recently, the Apple Event 2023 is set to take place on Tuesday, 12 September. You must watch the event on the scheduled date.
When will the Apple Event 2023 begin?
On Tuesday, 12 September, the Apple Event 2023 will begin at 1 pm ET or 10 am PT, which is 10:30 pm IST. Any changes in the event timings will be informed to the interested viewers earlier.
Where will the Apple Event 2023 be held?
The Apple Event 2023 will be held on Apple's campus, which is the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Apple Event 2023 in India?
In India, viewers can watch the live streaming of the Apple Event 2023 on the official YouTube channel of the company. You can also watch it on the Apple TV app or apple.com.
What devices will be launched during the Apple Event 2023?
People are excited to watch the launch of the brand-new Apple iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch series during the event. Stay tuned to know more about the devices.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)