After months of speculations, Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of its annual Apple Launch Event 2023. During the launch event, the company will unveil the most anticipated Apple iPhone 15 Series. It is also expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be launched at the event.

The Apple Launch Event 2023 will be held under the name 'Wonderlust' on 12 September 2023. According to several online reports, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Let us check iPhone 15 launch date, time, venue, live streaming, price, and other details below.