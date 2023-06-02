ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Event 2023: WWDC Date, Time, How to Watch Live & More Details

Check the date, time, how and where to watch Apple WWDC event 2023 live in India

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Apple Event 2023: WWDC Date, Time, How to Watch Live & More Details
Apple WWDC 2023: The tech giant Apple has officially announced the schedule for its annual developer conference —  the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The conference will take place from 5 June to 9 June 2023. The schedule confirms that Apple’s keynote will begin on 5 June at 10:30 PM IST in India.

At WWDC 2023, the company may announce about the launch of various products like iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

Let's check the official date and time for the Apple event- WWDC 2023. Also, know where can you watch the WWDC 2023 event live in India.

Apple WWDC 2023: Date & Time

The highly anticipated Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote is scheduled on 5 June. The event will begin at 10:30 PM in India. The WWDC event will conclude on 9 June 2023.

Where to Watch Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote in India?

The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

How to Watch Apple WWDC 2023 Live?

  • - You can watch the event on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app and YouTube.

  • - Visit the Apple India website at www.apple.com and look for the WWDC 2023 event page.

  • - You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod on Safari browser or another browser like Chrome.

WWDC 2023 will be an online event with 175 session videos that will be available on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app and anyone can watch it for free.

In addition to the keynote, Apple is organizing developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union where app developers get access to the new tools and features that Apple will be offering in its new products and software. Apple will also hold the Design Awards to reward the developers for their effort and technical expertise.

Topics:  Apple WWDC 

