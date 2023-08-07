Apple iPhone 15 Series Likely To Arrive on 13 September: Check Sale Date & More

According to several online reports, the most awaited Apple iPhone 15 Series is expected to be launched on 13 September 2023. The company usually unveils the new Apple series annually within the first two weeks of September, and this year is anticipated to be no different.

According to Bloomberg, the Apple iPhone 15 launch event may be scheduled for 12 or 13 September and the sale date of Apple iPhone 15 is likely to be 22 September.

Besides iPhone 15 series, the company may also launch Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. Users however must not down that there are no confirmed details from the company regarding the same.