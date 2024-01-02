Redmi Note 13 Series Launch in India on 4 January: Price and Availability Leaked

The Redmi Note 13 series made its debut in China in September 2023. Now, the series is confirmed to launch in India on 4 January. Interested buyers in the country are requested to stay alert if they want to know the design and price range of the models. The series will include the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. One must note the latest details about the series.

The Redmi Note 13 series flaunts 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens and 16-megapixel front cameras. The smartphones have already been confirmed to be available in India via Amazon and Flipkart. Ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series in India, the expected price points of the models have gone viral online. Buyers should note the important updates.