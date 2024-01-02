Redmi Note 13 Series Launch in India on 4 January: Price and Availability Leaked

The Redmi Note 13 series made its debut in China in September 2023. Now, the series is confirmed to launch in India on 4 January. Interested buyers in the country are requested to stay alert if they want to know the design and price range of the models. The series will include the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. One must note the latest details about the series.
The Redmi Note 13 series flaunts 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens and 16-megapixel front cameras. The smartphones have already been confirmed to be available in India via Amazon and Flipkart. Ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series in India, the expected price points of the models have gone viral online. Buyers should note the important updates.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) posted a list online that hints at the colour options, RAM and storage configurations and prices of the Redmi Note 13 5G series. One should note the details but it is important to wait for the official confirmation by the company.
Redmi Note 13 5G Series: Expected Price in India
According to the details based on the leak, the base Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 20,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants could be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.
The model is likely to be available in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black shades. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price is expected to start at Rs 28,999. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G price could begin at Rs 33,999.
Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launch in India: Expected Specifications
As per the latest updates, the Indian variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G series might get similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. In China, the base model is supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
The Redmi Note 13 5G Pro and Pro+ models are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipsets, respectively.
To know the exact specifications of the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, you have to wait for the official announcements. The exact specifications and design will be revealed during the launch event on the scheduled date.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)