Redmi Note 13 Pro Expected Price in India Tipped Before Launch; Know the Details

The Redmi Note 13 series is scheduled to launch in India on 4 January. We already know most of the things about the next-generation Redmi Note series because it was recently launched in China. A tipster has leaked the box price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro in India. The latest leak confirms that the company is ready to launch three phones in India. Interested buyers should take note of the latest announcements if they want to buy the Note 13 series.

The company has officially teased the Redmi Note 13 and Pro+ versions in the country. One should note that the price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro is not officially confirmed by Redmi. The company will announce the exact price and other important details of the upcoming Note 13 series during the launch event. One should stay alert.