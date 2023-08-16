The tech giant Xiaomi launched Redmi K60 Ultra on 15 August 2023. The smartphone has been unveiled in China and the information about its launch in countries including India is unknown yet.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Series was introduced previous year in the month of December. The smartphone series included three smartphone - Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro. The recently launched Redmi K60 Ultra is a fourth member of the K60 Series.

Let us read about the confirmed features and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra below.