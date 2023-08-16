The tech giant Xiaomi launched Redmi K60 Ultra on 15 August 2023. The smartphone has been unveiled in China and the information about its launch in countries including India is unknown yet.
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Series was introduced previous year in the month of December. The smartphone series included three smartphone - Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro. The recently launched Redmi K60 Ultra is a fourth member of the K60 Series.
Let us read about the confirmed features and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra below.
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Launch Date in India
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra was unveiled in China on 15 August 2023. The launch date in India has not been revealed by the company yet.
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra: Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K60.
A 6.67 inch display along with 144Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.
24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
12-bit 6.67" 1.5K screen with 2,600 nits peak brightness.
Camera system includes: 54MP Sony IMX800 primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 20 MP front or selfie camera.
5,000 mAh battery with fast charging capability.
Currently available in white, black, and green color variants.
5000mm² stainless steel VC cooling, stereo speakers, dual-band GPS, and NavIC.
Connectivity options include: 5G, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and multi-function NFC.
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Available in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 24GB/1TB storage varaints.
(Source: gsmarena.com)
What Is the Price of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra?
The starting price of Xiaomi Redmi K60 (12GB/256GB) Ultra is Rs 29,910 or CNY2,599.