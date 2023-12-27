Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications and Design Leaked; Details Here

Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G specifications have been leaked recently. It is important to note that certain specifications of brand-new smartphones are leaked online. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details surfacing online and stay informed. The leak is posted ahead of the Chinese smartphone maker's scheduled launch date for the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India. You should read till the end to know the updates.
According to the latest official details, the Redmi Note 13 5G series will make its debut in India on 4 January. The upcoming lineup will include the base Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The Indian variants are likely to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. All the details are mentioned here.
Here are the leaked specifications, features, and price of the Redmi Note 13 4G series in India you should know. Read to know the leaked features if you want to buy the smartphone once launched.
Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) posted a detailed list of specifications for the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G online. The rear camera units of the smartphones are arranged in individual units alongside an LED unit in the top left corner.
The base model is expected to be available in black, blue, and green colour options. The Pro 4G model is likely to be available in black, grey, and purple shades. One must note the colour options properly.
The leaked details also state that the Redmi Note 13 5G models might receive three years of major Android upgrades.
Redmi Note 13 4G: Leaked Specifications
The base Redmi Note 13 model is likely to make its debut with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will sport a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Redmi Note 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.
The smartphone is likely to be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Similar to the 5G variant, the rumoured 4G smartphone is tipped to boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.
Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G: Leaked Features
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is expected to feature a similar-sized screen as the base LTE model. It is expected to get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra SoC coupled with Mali G57 GPU. It is likely to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.
The Pro model is likely to sport a 1/1.4-inch 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is expected to support 67W wired fast charging and will likely weigh 187g and measure 161.1mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm in size.
