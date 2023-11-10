Redmi 13C Launched With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Expected Price in India & Specs

According to the official details, the Redmi 13C has reportedly been launched in Nigeria. The new Redmi 13 series smartphone is reportedly equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 18W fast charging support. One should note that the brand-new smartphone operates on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Interested buyers should know more about the Redmi 13C if they wish to purchase the smartphone.

The Redmi 13C is said to be present in three RAM and storage variants, which include a 4GB+128GB variant, a 6GB+128GB, and an 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone also has a hole-punch design and is supported by a 5,000mAh battery. To know more about the price and specifications of the Redmi 13C, you have to read till the end because we have the details.