Apple Pencil Launched in India for iPads: Check Specifications, Price & Design

Apple officially launched an Apple Pencil that is equipped with USB-C connectivity. The company has introduced a budget-friendly option for iPad users. The company launched the Apple Pencil which flaunts a sliding cap design that reveals the USB-C port. Users can easily charge the Pencil and pair it with compatible iPads. People who own the iPads should know all the details about this cost-friendly Pencil if they want to get their hands on it. We have the details.
You should go through the specifications and price range of the Apple Pencil, which was revealed recently by the popular brand. It is important to note that the Pencil is cheaper than Apple's 2nd-gen Pencil. Anybody can purchase it to make working on iPads easy. Check out all the latest details about the Pencil before buying it online or from stores.
Here are the specifications, design, and confirmed price of the Apple Pencil. Read all the official announcements about the brand-new Pencil for iPads. You can also go through the details announced by the company on its website.
Apple Pencil: Confirmed Price in India
According to the latest official details, the Apple Pencil is priced at Rs 7,900. It can be attached to the side edge of an iPad and this includes the 10th-generation model as well.
The price range of the brand-new Pencil is cheaper than Apple's 2nd-gen Pencil, which is available at Rs 11,900 in India. You must buy this accessory if you work on an Apple iPad.
One should note that the Apple Pencil is available at a cheaper price for students and educators. Students can buy the Pencil for Rs 6,900 only. You should avail of this offer if you are an educator or student.
Apple Pencil: Confirmed Specifications
Despite its lower price, the Apple Pencil is equipped with some exclusive features. It supports hover functionality, specifically with M2 models of the iPad Pro. The Pencil is compatible with various iPad models with a USB-C port.
This includes the iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations). You can also pair the Pencil with an iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).
One should note that the cost-effective Apple Pencil will go on sale in India in early November. You can purchase it as soon as the sale is live.
