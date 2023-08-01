Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Launch; Details Here

Xiaomi India is getting ready to launch new products in India under its sub-brand Redmi, today, Tuesday, 1 August 2023. The popular company has announced that it will launch the Redmi 12 5G smartphone and a Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch. It is also important to note that a new TV under the Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be unveiled during the launch event. One should know the latest details about the launch of these products today.
As per the latest official details, the launch of the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch, and the Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be live streamed for fans across the country. Xiaomi India will live stream the launch event so that interested buyers can get all the latest information about the products. One should stay alert on Tuesday.
Here is everything you should know about the Redmi 12 5G launch event in India. Know the time, live streaming channels, and other important updates from Redmi India here to stay updated.
Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active Smartwatch and the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Launch Live Streaming Details
According to the official details, interested buyers in India can watch the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch and the Xiaomi Smart TV X series launch event live streaming via the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India.
It is important to note that the launch event will take place at 12 pm IST on Tuesday, 1 August. One should know the latest important details here.
Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active Smartwatch and the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Specs
Xiaomi has already announced certain specifications of its upcoming product before the launch takes place on Tuesday. The Redmi 12 5G is being launched for budget-conscious customers.
The key specifications of the smartphone are 5G support, a glass back, and also a 50-megapixel camera. Certain leaks online suggest that the smartphone will be present in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Redmi 12 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
The Redmi Watch 3 Active supports health tracking features such as a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 levels. The smartwatch also features Bluetooth calling.
The Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be available in multiple variants, however, the specifications are still unclear. As per the teasers, the smart TV is expected to have super slim bezels.
To know more about the products, you have to wait for the launch event to take place at the scheduled time.
