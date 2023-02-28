Realme GT 3 Launch in India Today: Know Specifications and Expected Price Range

The Realme GT 3 is the brand-new flagship smartphone from Realme. As per the latest official details, the smartphone is set to be launched in India on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Interested buyers in the country should keep a close eye on the latest announcements to know the specifications, price, and other details about the Realme GT 3 smartphone. Buyers will get to know everything after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, which is Tuesday, 28 February.

It is important to note that the Realme GT 3 sports a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup. These are the details we have as of now about the latest flagship smartphone from Realme. To know about the specifications and expected price range of the smartphone in India you should keep reading.