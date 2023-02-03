Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will hit the global markets today on Friday, 3 February 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today: The well known smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new handsets Vivo X90 and X90 Pro in global markets today, on 3 February 2023.
Before the official launch date, the leaked features, specifications, and price of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro has surfaced on online platforms.
According to a report by tipster Paras Guglani, the series will not include Vivo X90 Pro+ and only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched.
Here are the leaked features, specs, price, and other important details of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro:
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 February 2023: Leaked Features and Specs
Following are the leaked features and specifications of the upcoming Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.
6.78-inch AMOLED display along with120Hz refresh rate.
12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
A triple rear camera setup including a 50 megapixel IMX866 primary sensor, a 12 megapixel ultra wide sensor for the Pro model, and a 50 megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.
A 4810 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability. The pro model is expected to come up with a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
A 32 megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calling.
The exact features and specifications of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be unveiled at the global launch today.
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch on 3 February: Know the Expected Price
The Vivo X90 is expected to be sold at a price of Rs 69,170, while the price of Vivo X90 Pro may be Rs 98,975.
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch in India
According to sources, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched in India in the second quarter of February. The exact launch date and time has not been announced by the company yet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Vivo X90 series Vivo X90 Vivo X90 Pro
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.