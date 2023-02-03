ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will hit the global markets today on Friday, 3 February 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today: The well known smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new handsets Vivo X90 and X90 Pro in global markets today, on 3 February 2023.

Before the official launch date, the leaked features, specifications, and price of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro has surfaced on online platforms.

According to a report by tipster Paras Guglani, the series will not include Vivo X90 Pro+ and only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched.

Here are the leaked features, specs, price, and other important details of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro:

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launched: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launched: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability
ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 February 2023: Leaked Features and Specs 

Following are the leaked features and specifications of the upcoming Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro.

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED display along with120Hz refresh rate.

  • 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

  •  A triple rear camera setup including a 50 megapixel IMX866 primary sensor, a 12 megapixel ultra wide sensor for the Pro model, and a 50 megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.

  • A 4810 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability. The pro model is expected to come up with a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

  • A 32 megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The exact features and specifications of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be unveiled at the global launch today.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked Before Launch: Know the Latest Details Here

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked Before Launch: Know the Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch on 3 February: Know the Expected Price

The Vivo X90 is expected to be sold at a price of Rs  69,170, while the price of Vivo X90 Pro may be Rs 98,975.

Also Read

Samsung Unpacked Event 2023, Galaxy S23 Launch Live Streaming: Where to Watch

Samsung Unpacked Event 2023, Galaxy S23 Launch Live Streaming: Where to Watch
ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch in India

According to sources, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched in India in the second quarter of February. The exact launch date and time has not been announced by the company yet.

Also Read

Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 Launch Soon in India: Know Specs & Launch Details

Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 Launch Soon in India: Know Specs & Launch Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Vivo X90 series   Vivo X90   Vivo X90 Pro 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×