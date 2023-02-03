Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today: The well known smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new handsets Vivo X90 and X90 Pro in global markets today, on 3 February 2023.

Before the official launch date, the leaked features, specifications, and price of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro has surfaced on online platforms.

According to a report by tipster Paras Guglani, the series will not include Vivo X90 Pro+ and only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched.

Here are the leaked features, specs, price, and other important details of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro: