Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Know Details & Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is gearing up to launch the most-awaited Realme 10 Pro series mobile phones, including Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India on Thursday, 8 December.

According to the latest official details, the launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST. The brand is getting ready to launch the two smartphones for Indian buyers who are eagerly waiting to know more about them. Keep an eye on the launch event.

Interested buyers should note the launch time of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India. The latest details also suggest that the entire launch event will be live-streamed for the viewers. Buyers in the country are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Realme 10 Pro series to take place.