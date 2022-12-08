Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Know Details & Price
Realme 10 Pro Series: Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G launch event will begin at 12:00 pm IST on Thursday.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is gearing up to launch the most-awaited Realme 10 Pro series mobile phones, including Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India on Thursday, 8 December.
According to the latest official details, the launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST. The brand is getting ready to launch the two smartphones for Indian buyers who are eagerly waiting to know more about them. Keep an eye on the launch event.
Interested buyers should note the launch time of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India. The latest details also suggest that the entire launch event will be live-streamed for the viewers. Buyers in the country are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Realme 10 Pro series to take place.
We have all the latest details about the launch event that you should know before it begins. You can also get to know about the expected prices and other details of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G here.
Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G: Launch Event Details
As per the latest official details available, the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G will launch on Thursday, 8 December, at 12:00 pm IST. The company will conduct the launch event via its official YouTube channel for interested viewers.
Viewers are requested to check the Realme India social media handles to stay updated with the latest details on the launch of the Realme 10 Pro series in the country.
Realme 10 Pro Series: Features
The Realme 10 Pro series smartphones are expected to offer top-end features like a curved display, 108MP Prolight camera, and more.
The Realme 10 Pro Plus might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.
The device will be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage which can be expanded using a micro SD card. It might also pack a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging.
Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G: Expected Price in India
According to the latest details available online, the Realme 10 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 20,000 in India. The Realme 10 Pro Plus might be priced at Rs 25,000 in the country.
These are all the important details we have for now. To know more, you must keep an eye on the launch event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.