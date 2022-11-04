ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 10 Series Launch on 9 November: Realme 10 Specs Revealed; Know Details

Realme 10 series launch: The specs of Realme 10 have been revealed and Realme 10 Pro+ features have been leaked.

Realme is gearing up to launch its next-gen Realme 10 series globally on 9 November, as per the latest official details. Ahead of the grand debut of the series, the company has confirmed certain specifications and features that interested buyers should know. The upcoming Realme 10 lineup will include models like the regular Realme 10 and a more expensive and premium Realme 10 Pro+. It is likely to be called Realme 10 Pro but the exact name is still not clear.

Interested buyers across the globe should note the specifications and features of the next-gen Realme 10 series that are announced by the company. It is important to note that only a few specifications of the regular Realme 10 has been revealed. Buyers should also know that the specifications of the Realme 10 Pro+ are not very clear.

All the details about the Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+ will be announced during the launch event that is scheduled to take place on 9 November. People must keep a closer look at the latest announcements to know more.

Realme 10 Launch Soon: Confirmed Specifications

Realme has formally confirmed that the vanilla Realme 10 will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 16 GB of dynamic RAM (8 GB onboard + 8 GB virtual). The upcoming smartphone is expected to be available in variants with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM.

Some of the other features of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. The Realme 10 will also have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 
According to the latest details, the regular Realme 10 can be charged from 0 to 5 percent in approximately 28 minutes.

Realme 10 Pro+: Expected Specifications Before Launch

The company has not announced any specifications of the Realme 10 Pro+. However, the smartphone has been a part of some major leaks.

According to the leaks online, the Realme 10 Pro+ is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and will have up to 8 GB RAM.

The storage of the upcoming premium smartphone is expected to be capped at 128 GB. It is also expected to pack a 4890 mAh battery which supports 65 W fast charging.

Topics:  Realme   Realme 10   Realme 10 Series 

