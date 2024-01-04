Tecno Pop 8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Camera, and Latest Details

Tecno Pop 8 made its debut in India on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. The smartphone was unveiled globally in October 2023. The Indian variant of the smartphone model has similar specifications as its global variant. It is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset is furnished with a dual flash unit on the front. The entry-level smartphone is set to be available for sale in the country later this month.

The Tecno Pop 8 smartphone will be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the specifications, price, and latest details of the smartphone. It is important to note that the Tecno Pop 8 made its debut recently and buyers are excited to know the details about the brand-new model.