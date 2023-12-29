OnePlus Ace 3 Launch in China Soon: Specs and Design Tipped Ahead of Debut Date

OnePlus Ace 3 is set to make its debut in China next week along with the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech brand has revealed multiple teasers, talking about the display specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus Ace 3 is set to be equipped with an OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. The company has utilised the same panel supplied by BOE in the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus Ace 3 is also expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the display specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 via a post on Weibo. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to keep a close eye on the latest announcements to know more about the OnePlus Ace 3. As of now, the display specifications have been formally released.