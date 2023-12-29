OnePlus Ace 3 Launch in China Soon: Specs and Design Tipped Ahead of Debut Date

OnePlus Ace 3 is set to make its debut in China next week along with the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech brand has revealed multiple teasers, talking about the display specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus Ace 3 is set to be equipped with an OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. The company has utilised the same panel supplied by BOE in the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus Ace 3 is also expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
OnePlus has officially confirmed the display specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 via a post on Weibo. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to keep a close eye on the latest announcements to know more about the OnePlus Ace 3. As of now, the display specifications have been formally released.
Here are the display, specifications, and other important details of the OnePlus Ace 3 that you should note if you want to buy the smartphone. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the handset.
OnePlus Ace 3 Launch: Design
According to the teaser posts, the OnePlus Ace 3 handset will be equipped with a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental screen with a 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution. The handset will have up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.
One should note that the handset will have up to 800 nits of manual brightness. The display is expected to deliver 1,600 nits brightness in auto mode. The panel claimed to have an A+ rating from DisplayMate.
OnePlus has provided a similar OLED panel in the OnePlus 12 with a 2K resolution. The handset is confirmed to sport a metal frame and a frosted glass panel.
OnePlus Ace 3 Launch: Specifications
The smartphone will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication. In global markets including India, the OnePlus Ace 3 will likely be available as the OnePlus 12R.
According to past leaks, the OnePlus Ace 3 could operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and protect a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is anticipated to sport a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.
According to recent leaks, the handset could flaunt a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. You have to stay alert to know the latest details.
