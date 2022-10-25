Nothing Ear (2) TWS Earbuds: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Nothing is likely to launch the Nothing Ear (2) TWS ear buds soon. However, before the official launch date, leaked images of the earbuds are doing the round on the internet.

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds is the successor of Nothing Ear (1) that hit the markets last year. If the leaked images are to be believed, Nothing Ear (2) earbuds display similar features to that of Nothing Ear (1), except some minor changes, like the Nothing logo has been replaced by the "Ear 2 branding" on the stem of the earbuds.

The company is all set to release Nothing Ear (stick) on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. The unique lipstick-like case with amazing colour variants is what makes these earbuds stand out. After the official launch event, Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for sale on Myntra and Flipkart.

Let us read about the official launch date, price, features, and specs of the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) TWS ear buds.