Nothing Ear (2) TWS Earbuds: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications
Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds are expected to be launched soon. Price, features, and specifications here.
Nothing is likely to launch the Nothing Ear (2) TWS ear buds soon. However, before the official launch date, leaked images of the earbuds are doing the round on the internet.
Nothing Ear (2) earbuds is the successor of Nothing Ear (1) that hit the markets last year. If the leaked images are to be believed, Nothing Ear (2) earbuds display similar features to that of Nothing Ear (1), except some minor changes, like the Nothing logo has been replaced by the "Ear 2 branding" on the stem of the earbuds.
The company is all set to release Nothing Ear (stick) on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. The unique lipstick-like case with amazing colour variants is what makes these earbuds stand out. After the official launch event, Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for sale on Myntra and Flipkart.
Let us read about the official launch date, price, features, and specs of the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) TWS ear buds.
Nothing Ear (2) TWS Ear Buds: Launch Date
The Nothing Ear (2) launch date has not been unveiled by the company yet. However, the recent product leaks reveal that the TWS earbuds may be launched soon. There are speculations that the product may be launched tomorrow, 26 October, along with the Nothing Ear (stick).
Nothing Ear (2) TWS Ear Buds: Leaked Features and Specifications
The following are some of the leaked features and specifications of the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds:
1. Ear 2 branding on the stem instead of the Nothing logo.
2. Transparent case and see-through internals.
3. High sound quality.
4. Touch and slide controls on the stem.
5. It is likely that the battery backup may be similar (34 hours with ANC and 24 hours Without ANC) or more than the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds.
There is no more information on the features and specs of Nothing Ear (2). According to the leaked pictures, it is expected that the Nothing Ear (2) will flaunt similar features and specifications to that of Nothing Ear (1) because the changes displayed in the posters are minimal.
Nothing Ear (2) TWS Ear Buds: Expected Price
According to different media reports, Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are expected to be sold at a price of Rs 7,000. However, the exact price has not been confirmed by the company yet and will be unveiled at the launch event.
