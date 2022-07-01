Nothing Ear (1) Stick Earbuds 2022: Launch Date, Design, and Other Details

The London-based Tech company 'Nothing' is all set to launch Nothing Phone 1 on 12 July 2022, 2:30 IST. As per the official teaser released on Nothing's official website (in.nothing.tech), the Nothing Phone 1 will come up with classy, elegant Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. There is no official confirmation about the official launch of Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds though.

The Nothing Ear (1) earbuds seem to be quite similar to the design of the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds, but there are some evident changes that can be seen from the teaser. The original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds were launched in the market almost a year ago. The new Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds are the variants of the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds with some changes.