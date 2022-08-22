ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus to Launch Earphones in September: Earbuds & Other Gadgets Launching Soon

OnePlus has not made any official announcement about its upcoming launch but here are a few leaked details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
OnePlus is not done yet and is on the run with plans to launch more new products. According to tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, OnePlus is getting ready to launch a new audio product and a few other devices.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord wired earphones, the Chinese brand is expected to announce a Nord-branded smart band, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds.

OnePlus has not made any official announcement regarding the new launches but here are a few details.

OnePlus Nord Earphones: Features and Price 

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones are expected to be launched next month. The exact date of launch is not yet known. But here are a few possible features of the product which was recently launched in the European market.

  • It will come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers.

  • It will have a 3.5mm audio jack.

  • The earphones are IPX4 rated.

  • The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones may be available in only a Black colour variant.

  • They may have in-line controls with volume buttons. The rest of the details are unknown.

The earphones are expected to be priced lower than Rs 1,000. OnePlus has launched the Nord wired earphones with a 3.5mm connector in some markets. The earphones are being sold in the UK at a price of EUR 19.99 (around Rs 1,500).

OnePlus Upcoming Launches 

Besides the watch, smart bands, earbuds, and earphones, the company may also launch a smart measuring scale. As per sources, OnePlus is planning to launch more products in the near future.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus Nord Watch could also be on its way. It may cost around Rs 5,000 in India. The company may launch the device in two models- one with a circular dial and the other one with a rectangular dial.

Topics:  OnePlus   OnePlus earbuds 

×