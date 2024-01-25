Moto G24 Power Launch in India on 30 January: Expected Specs, Price, and Design

Moto G24 Power is set to be launched in India next week. According to the latest official details, the Chinese smartphone vendor has officially announced the arrival of a new Moto G series smartphone via its official social media handle. Motorola has also listed the Moto G24 Power on its India website stating its design and specifications. Interested buyers in the country are requested to take note of the details if they wish to buy the new handset after launch.
The Moto G24 Power handset is confirmed to be available in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue shades. The brand-new handset is teased to operate on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Other key specifications include dual rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Buyers must go through the latest details announced online about the new handset.
Here are the details such as the specifications, design, availability, and price of the Moto G24 Power you should note. You can also take a look at the launch date of the smartphone here.
Moto G24 Power in India: Launch Date and Availability
Motorola confirmed through its official X account, that the Moto G24 Power will make its debut in India on 30 January 2024. It is important to note that the handset will go on sale via the official website of the company.
One should note that the brand-new handset will also be available via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. The Lenovo subsidiary and Flipkart are teasing the key specifications of the smartphone through a dedicated microsite.
Moto G24 Power: Expected Specifications & Design
The Moto G24 Power will be offered in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colours to buyers in India. It might run on Android 14 and sport a 6.56-inch HD+ display.
The handset is set to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The Moto G24 Power will get a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone will also have a 16-megapixel front camera.
Moto G24 Power: Expected Price in India
The price details of Moto G24 Power in India are unknown at this moment. However, we can assume the handset to be priced at Rs 10,000. You have to wait for the launch to take place to know the exact price.
