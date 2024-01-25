Moto G24 Power Launch in India on 30 January: Expected Specs, Price, and Design

Moto G24 Power is set to be launched in India next week. According to the latest official details, the Chinese smartphone vendor has officially announced the arrival of a new Moto G series smartphone via its official social media handle. Motorola has also listed the Moto G24 Power on its India website stating its design and specifications. Interested buyers in the country are requested to take note of the details if they wish to buy the new handset after launch.

The Moto G24 Power handset is confirmed to be available in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue shades. The brand-new handset is teased to operate on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Other key specifications include dual rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Buyers must go through the latest details announced online about the new handset.