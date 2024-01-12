Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro Launched in India: Specifications, Price, and Details

Poco X6 Pro made its debut in India recently along with the company's standard Poco X6 device. The base model is supported by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, while the Pro model is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. Both smartphones sport AMOLED displays with a 1.5K resolution and 64-megapixel triple rear camera setups. Buyers in India should take note of the latest details about the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro before purchasing their models.
The Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro are backed with 5,100 and 5,000mAh batteries. Both phones can be charged at 67W, according to the official details. You can know the price in India, availability, and specifications of the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro smartphones here. Stay alert and note down the latest details announced by the company for interested people.
Here are the price, availability, and specifications of the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro smartphones that you should know. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the brand-new handsets.
Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro: Price in India and Availability
The Poco X6 Pro price in India is Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is also available in a 12GB + 512GB variant that is priced at Rs 26,999 in the country.
The handset is offered in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black colour options for interested buyers in India. They should know the details about the smartphone.
The Poco X6 handset is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 18,999 and the latter is priced at Rs 21,999, in India.
A top-of-the-line 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage is also launched at Rs 22,999 in India. The smartphone will be available in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White options.
The smartphones will be available for sale via Flipkart from 16 January. Interested buyers should stay alert.
Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 Launched in India: Specifications
Both the Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 have dual (Nano) sims that operate on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box. Both phones will receive 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.
The Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 sport 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) displays paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The Poco X6 Pro model operates on MediaTek's Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. The Poco X6 smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip.
The Poco X6 and X6 Pro are furnished with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, both handsets sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)