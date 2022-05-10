2023 Range Rover Sport Launch Today: Price in India, Interior Specifications

The 2023 Range Rover Sport is ready to mark its debut in the global market today, on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. A couple of days ago, Land Rover released an official teaser video that provided a glimpse of the upcoming SUV. The SUV was first introduced in 2014 and now it will receive some major changes in the second-gen model. It is important to note that only a glimpse of the SUV has been provided as of now.