Motorola Edge 30 Launch Date Announced: Specifications & Expected Price in India
Motorola Edge 30 smartphone is all set to launch in India on 12 May 2022. The smartphone will be an expansion in company's 'Edge' series smartphones.
Motorola Edge 30, the successor of Motorola Edge 20, is claimed to be the world's thinnest 5G smartphone.
Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has already been introduced in the European market.
The launch event of Motorola Edge 30 can be live streamed online on the Motorola India's YouTube channel and social media handles.
Here are some details about the expected price, and specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 smartphone.
Motorola Edge 30: Expected Price in India
Motorola Edge 30 price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, in Europe, the smartphone is priced at EUR 449.99 (approximately Rs 36,300).
Motorola Edge 30: Specifications
Display
Motorola Edge 30 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch pOLED display which comes with 144Hz refresh rate.
Processor
The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Camera
In terms of camera, Motorola Edge 30 will come with a triple-rear camera setup . It will include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it will house a 32MP selfie camera.
Battery
The device will be powered by a 4020mAh battery which will supported by a 33W TurboPower charge.
