Tata Avinya Electric SUV Global Debut: Specifications, Price in India, Launch

Tata Motors officially unveiled its brand new electric vehicle concept Avinya on Friday, 29 April 2022. The electric vehicle concept is based on the automaker's new Pure EV third-generation architecture. It is to be noted that the Tata Avinya is claimed to have been designed focusing on the Indian market. The electric vehicle is also ready to target the global market. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, has announced that the Tata Avinya will target the global market as well.

The carmaker has also officially announced today, on Friday, 29 April 2022, that it aims to launch the Tata Avinya EV in the Indian market in 2025. First, the Tata Curvv EV is set to make its debut.